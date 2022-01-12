Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $38,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,897. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.