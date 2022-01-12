Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $39.61 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.40. 447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,750. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.