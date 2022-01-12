Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.96 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,732 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $40,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $74.94. 9,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,279. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

