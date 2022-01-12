Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $43.14 Million Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.67% of TaskUs worth $43,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

TASK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,988. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

