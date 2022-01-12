Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 104,241 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,241 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Yum China worth $44,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 3,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,261. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

