Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

