ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Shares Up 5.3%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.67). 816,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 869,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.64).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get ThinkSmart alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of £52.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.88.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.