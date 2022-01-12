Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 50,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.

THRY traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 197,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. On average, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

