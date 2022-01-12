Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 50,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.
THRY traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 197,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
