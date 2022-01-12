Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 197,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $71,802,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 86.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 270,979 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

