TOKPIE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,847.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $10,847.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.