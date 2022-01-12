Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Trading Down 0.5%

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 960 ($13.03) and last traded at GBX 980 ($13.30). Approximately 16,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 14,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 985 ($13.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 995.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 987.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

