TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$12.89 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.