Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 516 ($7.00). 121,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 186,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($7.06).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 579.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 680.34. The stock has a market cap of £795.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

