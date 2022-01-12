UGAS Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $411,943.24 and approximately $143,801.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

