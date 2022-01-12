Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ultragate has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $16,967.47 and $3.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00035778 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,955,710 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

