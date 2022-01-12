UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head to Head Review

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get UMeWorld alerts:

This table compares UMeWorld and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.44 $45.59 million $1.24 101.25

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UMeWorld and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $174.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.05%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Volatility and Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.