United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Up 0.1%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $16.92. 2,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 28.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United-Guardian by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in United-Guardian by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

