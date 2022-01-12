V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 32,548 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20.

On Monday, January 3rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $116,478.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25.

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCAP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

