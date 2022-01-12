VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.