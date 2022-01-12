VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VEON’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VEON.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON remained flat at $$1.70 on Wednesday. 2,730,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,901. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

