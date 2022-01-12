Viacoin Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and $5,670.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00311124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000885 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

