Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Trading 106.5% Higher

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) traded up 106.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. 49,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 17,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in exploring and development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. It focuses in developing barium contrast radiographic suspension products for the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Brent Willis on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

