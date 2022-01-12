Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after buying an additional 184,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $200.44 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

