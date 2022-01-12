Wall Street Games Reaches Market Cap of $11.19 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

