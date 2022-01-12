WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 223,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WesBanco by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

