West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $41,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.93. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

