Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,751.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $771,322.28 and approximately $7,751.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $401.52 or 0.00919238 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading
