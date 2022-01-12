Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 1,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

