Zacks: Brokerages Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 546,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

