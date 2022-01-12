Zero (ZER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,296.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Zero has a market cap of $1.01 million and $23,296.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00332466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00084847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,940,614 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

