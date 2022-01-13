$148.40 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $148.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $149.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $643.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $651.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $591.03 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.