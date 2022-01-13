$162.97 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce sales of $162.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $756.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

