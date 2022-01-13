$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will report sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55.

CRXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

