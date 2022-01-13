$51.61 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $51.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.90 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.