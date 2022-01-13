$7.67 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.73 billion and the lowest is $7.60 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after acquiring an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in US Foods by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

