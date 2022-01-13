ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 36 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 36 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.71.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

