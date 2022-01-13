AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.55. 264,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

