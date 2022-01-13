AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.22. 292,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

