Add.xyz Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.63 million and $4,736.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

