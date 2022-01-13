Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADEVF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

