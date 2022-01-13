Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.66 on Thursday, hitting $525.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $615.38 and a 200 day moving average of $620.95. The stock has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

