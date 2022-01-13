Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 6431815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.
In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
