Alliance Global Partners Cuts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $20.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 229,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $589.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

