Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.8% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,823.45. 54,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,901.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,793.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

