Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $8.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,836.92. 48,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,793.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

