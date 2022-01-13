Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,830.92. 41,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,901.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,793.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

