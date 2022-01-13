ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $$9.55 on Thursday. ALS has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.
About ALS
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.