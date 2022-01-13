ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $$9.55 on Thursday. ALS has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

