Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.70

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.70 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.35). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,533 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.70.

In related news, insider David Smith acquired 88,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £30,007.72 ($40,732.62).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

