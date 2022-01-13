Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 191,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $246,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 3,990,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 618,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 4,251,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,193 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. GW&K Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 223,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,965,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 931,494 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

