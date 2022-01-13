ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.08. ANA shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 2,173 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

